LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NBA posted a tribute video to legendary Laker Kobe Bryant Tuesday morning, just two days after he and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
The nearly four-minute video describes Kobe’s illustrious 20-year career in which he won five NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals and was selected to 18 All-Star games.
“Beloved by fans around the world, Kobe Bryant had transcended the game,” the narrator said. “He embodied excellence, achievement and aspiration for millions of fans everywhere.”
Kobe’s death has sent shock waves across the league and the planet. Tens of thousands of fans have descended on Staples Center to mourn his death and remember him, while tributes from world leaders and celebrities have poured in. Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Clippers was postponed.
An online petition asking that the NBA logo be changed from Jerry West to Kobe has garnered more than 1.8 million signatures.
Watch the tribute video below:
Remembering Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wac0NNZ7NP
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2020