



— Songs performed on Sunday’s Grammy Awards show saw immediate bumps in sales, according to initial reports from Nielsen Music/MRC.

On the day of the show, the performed songs — including original and popularized versions of songs covered — sold 45,000 downloads, up from 12,000 the day before. Collectively, sales grew by 266% compared to the previous day, Billboard reported.

The song, “Nobody But You,” by Blake Shelton, featuring Gwen Stefani, saw its sales go from 4,000 to 8,000 (an increase of 91%); Camila Cabello’s “First Man” went from minimal sales to 5,000 (an increase of 740%); Alicia Keys’ “Underdog went from minimal sales to 3,000 (an increase of 787%); Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do” went from 1,000 to 4,000 (an increase of 166%); Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” went from 1,000 to 3,000 (an increase of 107%); Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” went from minimal sales to 2,000 (an increase of 787%); Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” went from minimal sales to 2,000 (an increase of 411%); and “Higher” by DJ Khaled, featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, went from minimal sales to 1,000 (an increase of 9,044%), according to Billboard.

Lil Nas X’s performance of “Old Town Road” brought new life to the song and its various remixes, which together saw 4,000 downloads the day of the show, up from 1,000 the day before. Lil Nas X performed alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and BTS — all of whom have joined the musician on previously released remixes.

But the big winner of the night, just as in the show, was Eilish, whose catalog of albums and songs saw a 109% increase in sales from 7,000 to 15,000 in just one day.