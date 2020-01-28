



— Landmarks across the country lit up with purple and gold in memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the passengers on Sunday’s deadly helicopter crash in Calabasas

Los Angeles City Hall was been bathed in Lakers purple and gold and will remain that way all week in memory of Bryant.

The lights were switched at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday representing the numbers he wore during his career.

The LAX Pylons, US Bank Tower, Wilshire Grand Center, and the Pacific Wheel on Santa Monica Pier were also illuminating purple and gold.

“City Hall and the LAX pylons will stay illuminated in purple and gold for the rest of the weel. Rest in power,” Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote in a tweet.

City Hall and the LAX pylons will stay illuminated in purple and gold for the rest of the week. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/IPsuyS25fW — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 28, 2020

The Empire State Building in New York City was among those paying tribute to the former Lakers player.

Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon. Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever pic.twitter.com/m84TbQ2d3y — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 27, 2020

Madison Square Garden was also adorned in Lakers colors since Sunday’s Knicks game.

Madison Square Garden changed its exterior lights to purple and gold in honor of Kobe Bryant. (via @nolte) pic.twitter.com/f14PkVAyQN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 26, 2020

TD Garden in Boston, Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Bridge, Boathouse Row, and Wells Fargo Center, Denver’s Pepsi Center, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Boise’s Zions Bank building, and CN Tower in Toronto, also shined purple and gold in Bryant’s honor.

At around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two other teen girls and several parents crashed in Calabasas amid foggy conditions.

As of Tuesday morning, the bodies of all nine victims had been recovered, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed.

The flags at City Hall were also lowered to half-staff.