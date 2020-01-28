Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Santa Ana restaurant early Monday morning.
The shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. outside Navarro’s Taqueria in the 1500 block of South Standard Avenue, according to Santa Ana police.
Officers arrived on scene to find the victim with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
His identity was not immediately known. There is no word on a motive in the shooting or any suspect description. It’s unclear if the shooting was captured on security video.
Police said no potential witnesses have come forward. The restaurant was closed at the time.