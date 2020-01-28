HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Road closures in Hollywood will begin Tuesday evening in preparation for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony happening Sunday, Feb. 9.
All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from begin at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue as the installation of bleachers and the red carpet begins.
Hollywood Boulevard, with the exception of the north curb lane, will close again at 3 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Feb. 12.
In addition to the full closure of Hollywood Boulevard, the following closures will take effect Sunday:
- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.
- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the Dolby Theatre portal.
- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.
- Pedestrian mid-block crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange.
- South curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.
Friday, Feb. 7 Closure:
- Hawthorn Avenue will close between Highland and Orange, and it will remain closed until 6 a.m. Feb. 10.
Saturday, Feb. 8 Closures:
- Orchid Street from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.
- Orange from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.
- North and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.
- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange.
- West sidewalk of Highland from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.
- Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street.
Sunday, Feb. 9 Closures:
- Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland.
- Orange from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.
- Hollywood Boulevard sidewalks from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland.
- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of Hawthorn Alley.
- East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard.
- West sidewalk of Highland between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards along with the west curb of Highland from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard.
- North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection.
- Highland Avenue from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.
- Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.
- Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.
- McCadden Place from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.
- Wilcox Avenue between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.
Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station Sunday with regular service resuming at 6 a.m. Feb. 10.
Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during the street closures.
