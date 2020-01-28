



— Kobe Bryant’s complicated legacy extends far beyond his two decades of iconic performances on the court, and social media made that clear Tuesday night as #GirlDad trended after a viral clip about Kobe talking about his girls inspired fathers to share their stories.

A tribute to Brant by Elle Duncan, an anchor for ESPN, became emotional on air as she talked about meeting the basketball star while she was pregnant with her daughter.

“He said ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad,'” she said.

Bryant’s love for his daughters was clear as he beamed with pride while talking about them and his middle daughter’s love of the game.

“‘But that middle one,’ he said, ‘that middle one was a monster. She’s a beast. She’s better than I was at her age, she’s got it,'” Duncan said. “That middle one, of course, was Gigi.”

Back at LA Live, thousands continued to come out to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday when a helicopter he was on crashed.

“It’s such a loss,” Helen Sanchez said.

Sanchez and her niece were among the hundreds of mourners out Tuesday night. The pair said Bryant’s love for his daughters was particularly inspirational.

“For me, it was really emotional to see it,” Sanchez said. “Watch how Kobe really loved his daughters and tried to empower them.”

But Bryant didn’t just work to uplift young girls, he made sure every player he came into contact with felt supported.

Bryant watched as Lancaster boy Myles Patton struggled during a game. A video taken my Patton’s mom shows the boy getting a pep talk from the Black Mamba himself.

“He told me a story about when he played basketball at my age,” Myles said. “He never made shots, but he kept practicing and practicing and on that fourth year, he made all of his shots.”