



The Southern California Broadcasters Association (SCBA) has asked all of its member stations to devote one minute and 8 seconds of air silence to honor the death of Kobe Bryant. All stations in all markets across the country have been requested to participate at 12 noon, Monday.

The SCBA also provided guidelines to all stations about how to prepare for this “united front” throughout the day, with pre-recorded audio, social and web messaging.

Member stations of the SCBA include stations owned by Entercom Radio and iHeartMedia, including KNX 1070, 97.1 AMP Radio, 106.7 KROQ, 102.7 KIISFM and KOST 103.5 among others.

Fans and admirers have been mourning the loss of the basketball superstar throughout the evening. The largest gathering was at the Staples Center, where the 41-year-old basketball superstar spent most of his career and had some of his most iconic moments. Thousands of fans wearing purple and gold and every variety of Kobe Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24 gathered together, even as the Grammy Awards went on inside.

“It’s like, we gotta go down there,” one fan said. “I’m gonna take that picture, and hopefully everybody will show their love and support.”

Other memorials have popped up Monday across Southern California, including a makeshift memorial has begun to grow at the downtown mural of Bryant in the 1300 block of Lebanon Street, where hundreds left hand-written tributes on Post-It notes.

If you have memories or thoughts about Kobe and what he meant to you, we’d like to hear stories. Send them to us on social media using #CBSLA