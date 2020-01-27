Comments
EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — The driver of a United States Postal Service semi-truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a multi-car crash on the 110 Freeway.
The semi-truck left the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway after being struck and landed below, near 37th and Flower streets.
The driver, identified as a 50-year-old man, was briefly stuck in the tractor cab of his big rig before being freed by Los Angeles Fire Department crews and taken to the hospital.
Firefighters were remaining on scene at 37th and Flower streets to contain a minor fuels leak.
Some southbound lanes of the 100 Freeway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard were closed.