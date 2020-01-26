Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The world has joined the city of Los Angeles in mourning the death of Kobe Bryant with fans shocked and saddened over the news of his passing.
A sea of fans converged onto the Staples Center following the news of Bryant’s death, dropping off flowers, jerseys and basketballs to pay tribute to the NBA legend, chanting “Kobe!” and “MVP!”
“This is the house that Kobe built,” said one fan. “This is his domain and I felt compelled, as his fan, to pay our respects to Kobe.”
Bryant was a 5-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star, 2-time NBA Scoring champion and 2-time Olympic medalist.