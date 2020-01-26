Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County.
The infected person was a returning traveler from Wuhan City, China and has a confirmed new strain of the coronavirus, according to the CDC.
Authorities say the unidentified individual has been receiving appropriate care at a local hospital.
This is the only cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in LA County. There are currently 4 cases in the United States.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.