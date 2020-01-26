



— Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, and Smokey Robinson were among the musical artists paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Grammys red carpet.

“I feel the sadness of the city. I feel the sadness in this room. I feel the sadness of my own heart breaking,” Cyrus said. “I won my first two Grammys today but I just don’t feel the joy I would have been feeling. It’s a different thing now. It’s just bittersweet.”

Cyrus recalled the support he received from Bryant for the Grammy-winning “Old Town Road:” “He was nice. He’s one of the guys when ‘Old Time Road’ started breaking, he put up on one of those videos. It just kind of helped us take that next step. His family, some of the kids came to Hannah Montana tapings. I felt, everyone in the world felt, like they knew Kobe and his family. I’m a fan, I’m a huge fan.”

Robinson’s thoughts turned to the deadly crash: “What hurts me even more is to know that his baby was on the helicopter with him and he was helpless to help her. Breaks my heart.”

“There’s an unusual feeling in the air today,” Keith Urban said on the red carpet. “For me, hearing about Kobe this morning, I was filled with the sense of the importance of family and friendships and relationships with people and just the precious gift of life. We don’t know how long we’re here for.”