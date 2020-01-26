LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is warning the public to stay out of the area of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site. He issued the warning at a press conference Sunday night:

“As you can imagine, it’s a logistical nightmare in a sense, because the crash site itself is not easily accessible. We’re now faced with I guess, well wishers, people mourning who have descended on the area, on the residential community and even the crash site itself. You have to remember it is off limits to everybody, except the first responders and investigators. So we now have personnel to keep people away from there and they cannot access the crash site, it is a very rough terrain, dangerous even in daylight. We just want people to stay away… We want to have the roads free for first repsonders and investigators. If you do not have identification establishing you as a local resident, you will not be provided access to the area.”