Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Public health officials have received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday that a traveler to Orange County from Wuhan, China has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Public health officials have received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday that a traveler to Orange County from Wuhan, China has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The undisclosed visitor has been placed in isolation. No further details were provided as to the individual’s current condition.
In all, more than 2,000 people globally have been infected by the coronavirus, a vast majority of those infected in China. Of those infected, 56 people have died.
Hospitals in and around Southern California have prepared in the event additional cases of the coronavirus surface, with patients being screened relatively quickly to see if they exhibit the signs and symptoms, as well as the travel history.
For general information about novel coronavirus, please visit www.cdc.gov or www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus.