WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center resumed full operations after repair of water main break.
The hospital says it received all required county and state approvals, prior to re-opening. All scheduled appointments will resume on Monday, Jan. 27.
“We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week,” said Murtaza Sanwari, senior vice president and area manager, Woodland Hills Medical Center.
For updated information about the Woodland Hills Medical Center, please visit kp.org/woodlandhills.