KOBE DEAD AT 41:Lakers Legend, 8 Others Killed In Helicopter Crash In Calabasas
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles and the world of sports were rocked Sunday by the death of Lakers legend and global icon Kobe Bryant. Celebrities, fans and government officials are taking to social media to express their shock and condolences.

