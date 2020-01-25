LOS ANGELES (Hoodline) – Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Los Angeles, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

Phil, domestic shorthair

Phil is a male domestic shorthair cat being cared for at The Cat’s Meow Animal Rescue.

Phil gets along well with children, dogs or cats. He’s already house-trained. Phil is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Phil’s current caretakers say:

Phil is such a wonderful cat. He’s very sweet and gets along with both dogs and other cats. He’s also quite chatty.

Portia, tuxedo and domestic shorthair mix

Portia is a lovable female tuxedo and domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Kitten Rescue.

Portia will get along great with other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Notes from Portia’s caretakers:

Portia is very sweet, but a little shy. She will need a patient person to give her about a month or two to adjust to a new home, where she can eventually trust again and become the affectionate, playful kitty she was before her injury.

Bubba, snowshoe and Siamese mix

Bubba is a charming male snowshoe and Siamese mix being kept at Kitten Rescue.

Bubba loves other cats. Have no fear: He’s already house-trained. He is already neutered and vaccinated.

Bubba’s current caretakers say:

Besides being movie-star handsome, Bubba is sweet, affectionate and a super purr-machine… With his stunning looks, his friendly personality and his body “paws”-itive approach to life, we think he is quite the catch and we’re sure you will fall in love with Bubba as much as we have.

Persi, tabby and American shorthair mix

Persi is a male tabby and American shorthair mix being kept at Kitten Rescue.

Persi is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with dogs. Persi is already neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Persi is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

From Persi’s current caretaker:

Persi is a very social kitty who has gone from being a semi-feral cat who wouldn’t let you touch him to being a complete petting addict… Given how much he loves being around people already, we are confident he will open up even more within just a few short weeks of being with his full-time family.

Gooseberry, domestic shorthair

Gooseberry is a female domestic shorthair cat in the care of The Cat’s Meow Animal Rescue.

Gooseberry likes to socialize — she’ll get along great with your other cats, dogs and children. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Gooseberry’s current caretakers say:

Goose is a happy, playful older kitten… She loves to scale cat trees, pounce her siblings and play with any kind of toy… Goose is a social kitty, so she’d be happiest in a home with another cat or dog.

Rosalie, American curl

Rosalie is a darling female American curl cat being kept at Friends for Life Rescue Network.

Rosalie does great with children — she loves being around people. No other pets please: She is looking for family without other dogs or cats. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she’s spayed. She’s already house-trained.

More from Rosalie:

I love snuggle time with my favorite humans. I will make “air biscuits” and prefer comfy beds, blankets and humans to snuggle with over play time.

Yeti, Siamese mix

Yeti is a sweet male Siamese mix in the care of A Dog’s Life Rescue.

Yeti gets along well with other cats, dogs and children. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette. He is vaccinated and neutered.

From Yeti’s current caretaker:

This beautiful boy was rescued from the medical/isolation room of a city shelter. In his foster home, Yeti has recovered from his upper respiratory infection… This big guy is affectionate, good with dogs, has perfect litter box manners and will follow you from room to room. A social cat, Yeti would do best in a home with a lot of attention.

