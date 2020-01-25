Comments
ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — Police were investigating after two people were found dead in Alhambra.
A man and a woman were found fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Second Street at about 7:13 p.m.
Police said a handgun was found at the scene and a suspect was taken into custody after he approached an officer and said he had shot two people.
Investigators were still trying to determine the motive of the shooting and the relationship between the suspect and the victims.
The suspect was being held on $2 million bail.
