1. Hironori Craft Ramen- Irvine

PHOTO: HIRONORI CRAFT RAMEN/YELP

First on the list is HiroNori Craft Ramen- Irvine. Located at 2222 Michelson Drive, Suite 234 in the Business District, the vegan eatery is the most popular ramen spot in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,683 reviews on Yelp.

2. J San Ramen

PHOTO: JOHN K./YELP

Next up is J San Ramen, at 13256 Jamboree Road. With four stars out of 1,250 reviews on Yelp, the ramen spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

PHOTO: CODY K./YELP

El Camino Real’s outpost of the Hokkaido Ramen Santouka chain, at 14230 Culver Drive, is another top choice. Yelpers give the spot to score ramen and noodles four stars out of 617 reviews.

4. Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai – Irvine

PHOTO: TINA H./YELP

Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai – Irvine, a spot to score ramen and more that’s also in El Camino Real, is another go-to, with four stars out of 378 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14370 Culver Drive, Suite C, to see for yourself.

5. Mooji Ramen

PHOTO: EMMA L./YELP

Last but not least, check out Woodbridge’s Mooji Ramen, which has earned four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Taiwanese and Chinese spot, which offers ramen and more, at 4250 Barranca Parkway, Suite Q.

