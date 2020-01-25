LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — – Funeral services were held Saturday for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Amber Leist, who was struck by a vehicle after helping a woman cross a Valley Village street.
Leist, 41, was returning to her vehicle when she was struck by a car January 12. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s department
At the service, family, friends, and colleagues painted a picture of a woman who was determined, fun-loving, and born to serve.
“She was raised to be a servant and she served all the way to the end, her father Daniel Leist said.
“It’s really a punch in the gut, especially in these circumstances,” said LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who spoke at the gathering.
Deputies who worked with Leist at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station said she was dedicated — and a lot of fun to be around:
“She was notorious for using the loud speaker and yelling at people to get off their phones while driving,” Deputy Yesenia Overa recalled, laughing. “But she would also throw in a nice gesture, like complimenting someone walking down the street on their nice outfit and make them feel good about their day.”
Leist leaves behind two sons, one of whom is in the U.S. Navy.