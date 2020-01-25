Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

Fabi, German shepherd and Akita mix

Fabi is a sweet female German shepherd and Akita mix currently housed at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Fabi loves to socialize — she’s happy to keep company with other dogs. She’s already house-trained and has had all her shots.

Here’s what Fabi’s friends at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of her:

Fabi was born in a backyard and lived there with dozens of other dogs. She wasn’t socialized with people and was terrified of them when we were asked to rescue multiple dogs from this property. We sent her to a training boot camp, which socialized her and has made her so much less scared of people, but she is still timid and is going to take a little while to open up to new people. Around 35 pounds, she’s got the most dazzling eyes, is a gentle pup, adores other dogs, now knows how to walk on a leash, is crate-trained and looking for a patient person who can help a timid dog adjust to a new life.

Farrah, German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix

Farrah is a sweet female German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Farrah loves to socialize, and she loves other dogs. She’s been vaccinated and has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here’s what Farrah’s friends at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of her:

Farrah was born in the same backyard as Fabi (see item above), and lived there with dozens of other dogs. She wasn’t socialized with people and was terrified of them when we were asked to rescue multiple dogs from this property. We sent her to a training boot camp, which socialized her and has made her much less scared of people, to the point where she will now approach new ones and dish out the kisses in the first 10 minutes. Around 35 pounds, Farrah is full of personality, adores other dogs, now knows how to walk on a leash, is crate-trained and looking for a patient person who can help a timid dog adjust to a new life.

Sol, German shepherd

Sol is a female German shepherd dog currently residing at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Sol is a social butterfly and she’ll get along great with your other dogs. She already has had all of her shots and is house-trained.

Here’s what Sol’s friends at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of her:

Sol is so fun, so full of life and love, she will quickly become the center of your universe. This fluffy puppy is a bouncy, energetic, ridiculously sweet girl who appears to be just under a year old. She is absolutely perfect in the car, and learning how to walk on a leash without stopping to lean against your leg and ask for cuddles. Sol gets along with other dogs and can’t wait to have a family she can call her own.

Roxxie, German shepherd

Roxxie is a female German shepherd dog being cared for at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Have no fear: She’s already house-trained. She has been vaccinated.

Notes from Roxxie’s caretakers:

She was born May 15, 2017. She is a very high-drive dog who is as smart as they come, has an enormous ball drive, is obedience trained (knows French, German, and English commands) and is a gorgeous spitfire of a pup. She doesn’t appear to have been socialized with other dogs and was very reactive when she came to us, but has gotten over most of that fear and is now curious about the dogs in her presence (no off-leash interaction yet). She is good in the house, loves her balls and toys, and can’t wait to find someone with GSD experience who will make her part of their family. (Roxxie also has IBD, so she eats a prescription diet of (rabbit) kibble.)

Khaleesi, German shepherd

Khaleesi is a female German shepherd dog being kept at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Khaleesi is nothing if not a family dog, and children will love her. She has been vaccinated and is house-trained.

Here’s what Khaleesi’s friends at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of her:

Most of us fumble and stumble our way through life forever wondering what our true purpose might be. Not Khaleesi. She knows with 100% certainty, just as sure as she knows that car rides are fun and grass is tasty, that she was put on this earth to be part of a family. What she doesn’t know is why it’s taking so gosh-darn long! Now almost 7 years old, Khaleesi has been dealt some truly lousy hands by fate, but she’s ready for her forever home.

Mimi, German shepherd

Mimi is a female German shepherd dog currently residing at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Mimi will get along great with your other dogs. She is already house-trained and her vaccinations are up to date. Mimi is also a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

From Mimi’s current caretaker:

Do you know what it’s like to lose your human in a car accident, land at the shelter, get rescued, have major back surgery, then wait for someone to fall in love with you and take you home? Mimi does. Despite that, you won’t meet a sweeter nor peppier GSD than Mimi. She’s been through a lot, but she’s remained in great spirits and is always willing to cover you in kisses.

