PALMDALE (CBSLA) — LA County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of an 18-month-old Palmdale boy who was found unresponsive in a car outside his foster home.
Detectives say they think the death may have been an accident, but can’t say for sure until an autopsy in conducted. Investigators have impounded the vehicle and are searching it for clues.
Deputies responded to a call from someone in the home of a baby not breathing Friday night. The home is located in the 57-hundred block of Monaco Lane, near 55 Street East.
The child was found unresponsive in a car in the driveway of the foster home and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Three other small children were seen being taken from the home, apparently by L-A County Child Protective Services, which is standard procedure whenever there is a death inside a foster home.