WEST HILLS (CBSLA) – A man in his 20s was found shot to death in the parking lot of the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Friday morning.
The victim was discovered just before 11:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Med Center Drive, according to Los Angeles police. It is believed he was found in a car, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
The details of the shooting were not immediately known. It’s unclear if investigators have identified a suspect or motive.