WEST HILLS (CBSLA) – A man in his 20s was found shot to death in the parking lot of the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Friday morning.

Jan. 24, 2020. (CBS2)

The victim was discovered just before 11:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Med Center Drive, according to Los Angeles police. It is believed he was found in a car, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The details of the shooting were not immediately known. It’s unclear if investigators have identified a suspect or motive.

