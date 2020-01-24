Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Human remains were found buried in the backyard of a South Los Angeles home Wednesday.
The discovery was made before 11 a.m. Wednesday on a residential property in the 100 block of 49th Street, L.A. police confirmed to CBS2 Thursday.
The bones were discovered between two sheds while a person who lives in the house was cleaning, police said.
L.A. County coroner’s office is working to identify the victim.
There was no word on a possible cause of death or how long the person may have been buried there.