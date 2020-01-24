SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers surprised students at Saugus High School and first responders in Santa Clarita Friday as part of the team’s Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour.
The students were able to meet the players, play games including “The Oreo Challenge” and “Finish the Lyrics,” and get jerseys signed by the athletes.
The Dodgers’ annual Dodgers Love LA Tour is a week-long civic engagement initiative where Dodger players, alumni, and employees join community-based organizations to help promote and support work that helps in positively changing the lives of children, teens, and adults, according to mlb.com.
On November 14, 2019, the lives of students at Saugus High School changed forever when 16-year-old Nathan Berhow opened fire in the quad, killing Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14, injuring three other students, before turning the gun on himself.
“It was a good time to get in here and hopefully create a memory and an experience for these kids to talk about for a long time and you know, take their minds off of what happened here a few months ago,” said Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner.
The team presented Saugus High School with a $5,000 check before heading to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for a lunch with first responders who reported to the school during the shooting.
The team posted a video on their Instagram story of them getting a tour of the station.