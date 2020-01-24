



— It’s been 14 months since a Marine veteran opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill killing 12 people , including a sergeant with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

And now, the owners of the Thousand Oaks bar are embracing a new beginning — not only for them, but for their patrons as well.

“I think tonight is going to be a lot of fun,” Troy Hale, one of the owners, said.

Friday marks the grand opening of BL Dancehall and Saloon in Agoura Hills.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of dancing, a lot of stories, a lot of good times,” Hale said. “A lot of tears, I’m sure, but a good time tonight.”

The new spot may be miles from the original Borderline, but inside the owners brought some of Borderline with them. An American flag that hung inside the original place found its way over, as did the pool table, neon and bar stools — including 12 at the main bar, one for each of the victims.

“As much as we could bring over from the other place to make it feel like home,” Hale said. “We brought it over to decorate it and bring back all those good memories.”

This past November, Borderline held an emotional memorial outside the original club in Thousand Oaks with hundreds attending to honor the victims.

And though the Agoura Hills location is only temporary, the owners said they wanted the Borderline family to feel at home.

“I think it’s a big sense of relief for us to come back and get everybody back here,” Hale said. “And, finally, it’s a way for people to heal. This is one of the best ways for a lot of people.”

The owners said they still plan to reopen the original bar, but said it could take a few years.