BARSTOW (CBSLA) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 14 miles north of Barstow Friday evening.
The 7:03 p.m. earthquake was about 2.3 miles deep and was felt throughout San Bernardino, Kern, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.
Tonight's quake more scientifically interesting. M4.6 north of Barstow, ~halfway between 2019 Ridgecrest and 1992 Landers faults. 1947 M6.5 Manix quake was ~30 miles east of tonight's quake. Occurred on an unmapped thrust fault. Only Barstow seems to care
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 25, 2020
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck less than a mile away six minutes later.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.