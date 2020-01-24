CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
BARSTOW (CBSLA) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 14 miles north of Barstow Friday evening.

The 7:03 p.m. earthquake was about 2.3 miles deep and was felt throughout San Bernardino, Kern, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck less than a mile away six minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

