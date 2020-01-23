Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman has died after a double shooting that led to a standoff in Long Beach, authorities said Thursday.
Long Beach police says officers in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street heard shots at about 6:30 p.m., and after a search, found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of West 19th Street.
They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and police determined the shooter was inside a home. The suspect refused to come out, but later surrendered to police. A woman who also lived in the home was also arrested, according to police.
The woman later pronounced dead at a hospital. The man remains in critical condition.
Neighbors say the couple had gone to the complex to collect rent.