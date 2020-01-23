Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving such fare around Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Santa Ana area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Santa Ana-area restaurants rose to $31 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Kebab Place

PHOTO: KEBAB PLACE/YELP

First on the list is Kebab Place. Located downtown at 306 W. Fourth St., the Mediterranean eatery/catering service is the highest-rated halal restaurant in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 428 reviews on Yelp.

2. Niki’s Indian Food

PHOTO: MAHEEN K./YELP

Next up is Niki’s Indian Food, at 2031 E. First St., Suite A3. With 4.5 stars out of 392 reviews on Yelp, the Indian, Pakistani and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Soltani Restaurant

PHOTO: ANDREA Y./YELP

Eastside’s Soltani Restaurant, at 610 E. First St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the Persian/Iranian, Mediterranean and halal spot 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews.

4. Buqqa Mediterranean Grill

PHOTO: GEMA D./YELP

Buqqa Mediterranean Grill, a Mediterranean, Turkish and halal spot in Lacy, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 201 E. Fourth St., Unit 127, to see for yourself.

5. DonerG Turkish & Mediterranean Grill

PHOTO: JACKIE P./YELP

Last but not least, check out DonerG Turkish & Mediterranean Grill, which has earned four stars out of 371 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean, Turkish and halal spot at 121 E. Memory Lane, Suite D-3.

