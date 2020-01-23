Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspicious device forced the evacuation of a park in Long Beach Thursday morning.
At around 7:40 a.m., Long Beach police responded to a call about a possible bomb at Willow Springs Park in the 2700 block of Orange Avenue.
They arrived to find a suspicious device, which prompted them to clear out the park and call in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad, police said.
As of 9 a.m. the park was still evacuated between the area of Willow and Spring streets and California and Orange avenues. No nearby businesses were evacuated, police said.
There was no word on what the device may be.