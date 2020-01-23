PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A man suspected of fatally striking a woman walking her dog in Little Rock was taken into custody in Palmdale after being involved in a second accident.
According to police, a woman was walking her dog at about 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of Pearblossom Highway when the driver of a white Ford Explorer hit her and failed to stop.
Police said the woman died at the scene.
The suspect continued driving down the freeway toward Palmdale where he was involved in a multi-car crash at 25th Street East and East Avenue South that injured eight people.
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and two were evaluated at the scene and released.
It was not immediately clear if the suspect was one of the injured.
Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department took the suspect into custody.