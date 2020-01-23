– An elementary school student was wounded by a stray bullet in a car-to-car shooting in Oxnard Thursday morning.

At 11:30 a.m., Oxnard police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the area of McAuliffe Elementary School, located at 3300 Via Marina Ave. Officers arrived on scene to learn that a 10-year-old student had been struck by a stray bullet in a car-to-car shooting.

The student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police disclosed.

There was no word regarding the exact proximity of the alleged shooting to the school or whether the victim was on campus when it occurred. It was also unclear if a suspect had been identified.

The student’s parents were notified.

The school was on lockdown as of 12:30 p.m. and the public was asked to avoid the area. Aerial video from KCAL9 showed dozens of parents congregated outside the school waiting to pick up their children.

The Oxnard School District issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

“At 11:30 this morning, the Oxnard Police Dept. received a call that there was a shooting that occurred off campus near McAuliffe School. One student was injured and suffered non-life threatening injuries. We are asking everyone to remain out of the area as it is still an ongoing investigation. We will release information on the re-unification process.”