COACHELLA (CBSLA) — A puppy is recovering Thursday after being rescued from the old tire her head got stuck in.
The puppy, a 3-month-old Australian cattle dog, had gotten her head stuck in the metal wheel disc of an old tire Wednesday, prompting a call to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.
An animal services officer first tried to use oil to lubricate the puppy’s head and slip it out, which the department says is a common tactic when an animal is stuck. But swelling in the puppy’s neck required more drastic measures for a safe rescue.
The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for a consult with veterinarians, who sedated her to calm her. Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters were called in to use a sawzall to safely cut a piece in the wheel to allow for an easier rescue. The puppy was freed within moments, and after her rescue, was eating in no time, according to animal services.
She was kept overnight for rest and observation, before being returned to her owners, who are believed to have made the initial call the animal services, spokesman John Welsh said.