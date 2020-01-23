Comments
YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Orange County Fire Authority was investigating a chemical leak at a Yorba Linda water treatment plant Thursday night.
According to OCFA, a call came in at 9:30 p.m. to report that six people were exposed to hydrogen sulfide after a leak at the facility in the 3900 block of Valley View Avenue.
The condition of those exposed was not immediately known, though OCFA said they were being isolated until they could be decontaminated.
Hazmat teams responded and the area was being cleared.