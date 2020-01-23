Comments
REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A hazardous materials spill closed all lanes of the San Diego 405 Freeway in both directions at Inglewood Avenue in Redondo Beach Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire, the spill involved Hydrogen cyanide.
Redondo Beach Fire Department was handling the situation.
It was not immediately known how the spill occurred but no injuries were initially reported.