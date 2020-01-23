LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of hate crimes committed in the city of Los Angeles jumped 10 percent in 2019, the fourth year in a row it has steadily gone up.
There were 322 hate crimes reported in 2019, up from 292 the year before, according to new numbers from the L.A. Police Department.
The LAPD unveiled the new statistics during an L.A. City Council Public Safety Committee meeting.
In 2016, there were 229 hate crimes investigated by the LAPD, and 254 in 2017.
Of the 322 hate crimes, 69 were classified as anti-Semitic, up from 43 in 2018, per the report. That marked an increase of 60 percent.
RELATED: Man Who Fled To Hawaii Pleads Not Guilty To Hate Crime Charges In Beverly Hills Synagogue Vandalism
The number of crimes against African-Americans rose from 61 to 68. The number of crimes against gay men dropped slightly from 56 in 2018 to 53 last year.
21 crimes were anti-transgender, up from 17 the year before.
The number of hate crimes across L.A. County have seen a similar upward trajectory in recent years. There were 521 hate crimes reported in L.A. County in 2018, up from 508 in 2017.
In 2016, L.A. County saw a 67 percent increase in hate crimes where there was evidence of white supremacist ideology.