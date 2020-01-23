LOS ANGELES (Hoodline) – Want the scoop on Los Angeles’s most talked-about local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.

Jinky’s Cafe

PHOTO: AARON V./YELP

Open since December 2019, this traditional American spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American spots saw a median 1.3% increase in new reviews over the past month. Jinky’s Cafe only recently appeared on Yelp, but while many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, it has seen strong initial popularity.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Flamin Chick has seen a 71.4% increase in reviews.

Located at 22818 Vanowen St. in West Hills, Jinky’s Cafe serves up pesto pasta, lemon-herb grilled chicken and barbecue chicken flatbread pizza.

Jinky’s Cafe is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Found Oyster

PHOTO: FOUND OYSTER/YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about East Hollywood’s Found Oyster, the seafood spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp saw a median 1.4% increase in new reviews over the past month, Found Oyster appeared on Yelp relatively recently. Many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, but it has seen a surge of interest.

Open at 4880 Fountain Ave. since November 2019, Found Oyster features a daily oyster selection, scallop tostada and lobster bisque roll.

Found Oyster is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 4–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Hotville Chicken

PHOTO: ALVIN T./YELP

Baldwin Hills’ Hotville Chicken is also making waves. Open since December 2019 at 4070 Marlton Ave., the chicken shop is relatively new to Yelp, but has seen a surge of new reviews, while all businesses tagged “Chicken Shop” on Yelp saw an increase of 4.3% for new reviews in the past month.

Hotville Chicken offers Nashville-style hot chicken, with choice of chicken and level of spice. Check out the full menu. Over the past month, it’s seen its Yelp rating tick down from five stars to four stars.

Hotville Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

SomiSomi

Sawtelle’s SomiSomi, an outpost of the well-known chain, is currently on the upswing in the ice cream and frozen yogurt category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt” on Yelp saw a median 1.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, this ice cream spot increased its new reviews by a considerable 222.2% — and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.

“SomiSomi can be found all over the U.S., offering irresistible Korean-inspired soft serve in ornate fish-shaped cones. We were founded by two dessert enthusiasts whose love for ice cream led to SomiSomi. Our company delivers unforgettable, personalized ice cream experiences with a Korean [flair],” according to the Yelp page.

Open for business at 11311 Mississippi Ave. since December 2019, SomiSomi ice cream flavors include black sesame, horchata, milk tea and matcha. View the menu here.

SomiSomi is open from noon–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.