LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — South LA has some of the highest levels of flu activity in the county, so public health officials will head there Thursday with free flu shots.
County public health officials — along with medical professionals from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Marin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital and Watts Health — will bring free flu shots to Nickerson Gardens Sage Center, 1450 E. 114th St. They will also offer health education about the flu and how to prevent it.
Nickerson Gardens, GW Carver Park, Imperial Courts, Jordan Downs, Southeast Willowbrook, El Segundo/Santa Fe Avenue and Watts Tower have the highest levels of early flu activity that led to emergency room visits, according to Cedars-Sinai. Nickerson Gardens in particular had the highest percentage of confirmed flu cases among patients at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
So far this season, there have been at least 13 million flu illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 6,600 deaths nationwide.
The Neighborhood Health Day will take place from 1 to 5 p.m.