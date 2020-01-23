Comments
REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A hazardous materials spill temporarily closed all lanes of the San Diego 405 Freeway in both directions at Inglewood Avenue in Redondo Beach Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Los Angeles County Fire originally reported the spill involved hydrogen cyanide, but HazMat units later confirmed the substance was not hydrogen cyanide.
Redondo Beach Fire Department was handling the situation.
It was not immediately known how the spill occurred although L.A. County Fire reported a vehicle carrying a “corrosive liquid” was involved in a collision.
The freeway was open in both directions between Rosecrans Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard as of 2:58 p.m.
No injuries were initially reported.
Aother case of irresponsible journalism. This was NOT a spill, just a container off the truck involved. Panicked our residents for no good reason…