TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Two more suspects have been apprehended in connection with the brutal assault of a Torrance 7-Eleven clerk earlier this month, bringing the total number of arrests to three.
The two men were taken into custody on Jan. 20, Torrance police confirmed to CBS2 Wednesday night. They were not immediately identified.
This comes after 19-year-old Jordyn Kolone was arrested on Jan. 16. She has since pleaded not guilty to assault charges and has been released on bail, police said.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 11, three suspects assaulted 51-year-old Syed Asif Ali while attempting to steal beer from a 7-Eleven located at 1730 Sepulveda Blvd.
Security video showed the suspects enter the store, steal beer and run away. When Ali ran went after them, they beat him severely on his head and body, police said, then left him lying on the ground.
“They just grabbed a bottle of beer and broke it over his head, and he was just knocked out, and they continued to beat him and break bottles on him,” Ali’s niece Wafa Naqvi told CBS2 last week.
Ali, a father of four, suffered a fractured face, a broken skull, and a punctured lung, his family said. He had to be placed in a coma. His current condition is unknown.