CORONA (CBSLA) — Four people were killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday, sparking a vegetation fire in the process.
Both the Corona Police Department and Corona Fire Department responded to the airport 12:11 p.m. regarding the airplane crash.
The aircraft crashed on the east side of the airport, Corona PD said in a tweet. Flight personnel worked to extinguish a fire on the plane and surrounding brush. The 1/4-acre brush fire was contained by 1:31 p.m.
Corona Fire spokesman John Deyoe told CBS2 that four people were killed in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone aboard survived. No names were released.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate.
There was no immediate word on a cause or the model of the plane which had crashed. The airport was shut down as of 1:30 p.m.
