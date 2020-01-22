LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck Granada Hills late Tuesday, rattling across Southern California.

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck two miles north-northeast of Granada Hills at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was felt as far east as Hesperia and south as Oceanside.

#LAFD is now in #EarthquakeMode. All stations will meet in a staging area and drive a pre-planned route through their districts to assess the need for emergency services due to a 3.6 #earthquake, whose epicenter was within the Los Angeles City limits #GranadaHills https://t.co/tcm2BfEOmh — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 22, 2020

The Los Angeles Fire Department immediately went into earthquake mode with a survey of the city by ground and air, but did not find any major infrastructure damage. There were also no reports of injuries.

We are monitoring preliminary reports of a magnitude 3.6 #earthquake in the LA area. There are no reports of any damage and/or injuries to the LAPD at this time. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 22, 2020

Tuesday’s earthquake comes just a few days after the 26th anniversary of the devastating Northridge earthquake, which is just about five miles south of Granada Hills.

Social media naturally lit up with Angelenos asking who felt the earthquake and describing how it felt.

Did anyone else feel that #earthquake — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) January 22, 2020

I just felt that LA earthquake!

7 miles from epicenter. Felt as if the house was hit by a giant bulldozer. But the weirdest part that always gets me is how LOUD it is. It sounded like something exoloded in my house! The dogs went crazy…but we’re all fine.👍#art #ErikJohansson pic.twitter.com/RgQxUVrZWI — Anne Scottlin (@AnneScottlin) January 22, 2020

It was very forceful and jarring in Santa Clarita not far from the epicenter. #earthquake https://t.co/SksMveIZTQ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 22, 2020

26 yrs old who's always lived in LA and UNLESS it's over 6 magnitude I don't react to earthquakes anymore #LosAngelesCalifornia — cynthia salazar (@cvsalazar) January 22, 2020