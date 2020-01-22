CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Earthquake, Granada Hills, Granada Hills News, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, USGS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck Granada Hills late Tuesday, rattling across Southern California.

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck two miles north-northeast of Granada Hills at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was felt as far east as Hesperia and south as Oceanside.

The Los Angeles Fire Department immediately went into earthquake mode with a survey of the city by ground and air, but did not find any major infrastructure damage. There were also no reports of injuries.

Tuesday’s earthquake comes just a few days after the 26th anniversary of the devastating Northridge earthquake, which is just about five miles south of Granada Hills.

Social media naturally lit up with Angelenos asking who felt the earthquake and describing how it felt.

Comments

Leave a Reply