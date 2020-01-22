FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A vote to approve Fullerton’s first year-round homeless shelter drew hundreds of protesters – who were in support of the proposed facility.
The Fullerton City Council voted 4-to-1 to deny an appeal of its decision last year to give $500,000 to the Illumination Foundation to buy a vacant building that will house the homeless all year round. Tuesday night’s vote cleared the way for the shelter to go up on Commonwealth Avenue, near Fullerton Municipal Airport.
The planned shelter will have 150 beds, a recuperative care center for people who have been recently released from the hospital and need a place to recover. Fullerton does have an existing homeless shelter in the National Guard Armory, but it opens only during the winter months.
The protest was staged by the city’s interfaith community.
“It’s really going to help to alleviate what’s really an untenable situation we have right now with folks with nowhere to go,” Greg Walgenbach of OC Archdiocese said.