PASADENA (CBSLA) — For the first time in its 130-year history, the Pasadena Police Department has appointed a woman to the rank of deputy chief.
Cheryl Moody, who has been with the Pasadena Police Department since 1992, will start in her new role on Feb. 17, according to an announcement released Tuesday. She is now also the highest-ranking black woman in the department, according to Lt. Bill Grisafe.
She first served three years in the United States Air Force and spent four years with the Long Beach Police Department. Moody also holds executive board positions with local and national chapters of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, or NOBLE, and is the current president of the Los Angeles County chapter of Women Leaders in Law Enforcement.
Moody was born in Kansas City, Mo., but grew up in Long Beach and has degrees from Cal State Long Beach and Woodbury University.
The department says she will oversee the department’s daily operations, special projects and reorganization efforts.