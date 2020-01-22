Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Notify the army, BTS is coming back to Southern California.
The Korean pop group announced the “Map Of The Soul” tour Tuesday, which will visit 17 cities after launching in their home country of South Korea, where they will take over Seoul’s Olympic Stadium for four nights.
BTS will head to California next, with dates at the Rose Bowl in May. Their tour will also make stops in Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Chicago.
The group is releasing their next album, “Map of the Soul: Seven” in February.