3 American Firefighters Killed When Tanker With Ties To SoCal Crashes In Australia The plane went down in the snowy mountains of New South Wales, about 70 miles from Australia's capital. Authorities did not immediately identify the firefighters.

Proposed Rules Could Boot Emotional Support Animals From FlightsUnder the proposed new rules, emotional support animals would not be considered service animals. A service animal, under the new rules, would be narrowly defined as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform a task for the benefit of a person with a disability.