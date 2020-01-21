HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman is dead Tuesday and another is at large after a bizarre chain of events that started with a road rage incident on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Police say a 26-year-old woman is dead after the Mercedes she had been driving crushed her in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of North Martel Avenue just before midnight.

According to investigators, a road rage incident on nearby Sunset Boulevard touched off the events that led to the woman’s death. Two women in the Mercedes were arguing with a motorcyclist after the two vehicles bumped. The argument continued on to the driveway of the apartment building, where the women got out and argued more with the motorcycle rider.

At some point, the two women got back into the car.

“The car began to drive away. The driver was ejected, fell out of the car somehow, striking a tree,” LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The passenger who was in the car then got behind the wheel and tried to move the car, instead crushing the driver. She then ran away from the scene and remains at large. That passenger is now wanted for the fatal hit-and-run.

A description of the passenger was not available, but she is believed to be in her 20s.

The motorcyclist remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The two women and the motorcyclist did not know each other prior to incident.