HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Police released security video Tuesday of a December robbery in hopes that the public could help identify two suspects.

According to Highland police, four suspects robbed a T-Mobile store on Sterling Avenue at 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 16. Police said one of the suspects threatened the victim with a silver-colored handgun.

The suspects took cash and eight cell phones from the store. They were last seen driving away in a silver Cadillac CTS with black wheels and tinted rear windows.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Peter Lopez in connection with the robbery, but were still looking for two additional suspects, one man and one woman.

The female suspect was described as a Hispanic woman between the ages of 30- to 40-years-old, standing 5-foot-6-inches and weighing 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The male suspect was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 25- to 35-years-old, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, white socks with black and white shoes carrying a silver handgun.

A fourth suspect was also involved.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the detectives with the Highland Police Department at 909-425-9793.