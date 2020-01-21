LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles won’t be able to pull the trigger on a law passed nearly a year ago that would have required companies bidding for city contracts to reveal any links with the National Rifle Association.
The City Council voted 12-0 Tuesday to repeal the ordinance, which was passed in Feb. 2019 requiring the disclosure of contracts or sponsorships with the NRA, according to the Los Angeles Times. The ordinance did not ban NRA-connected companies from doing business with the city.
The NRA originally sued the city in April, alleging the disclosure requirement violates the First Amendment and contends the ordinance was passed with the intent to silence the “NRA’s voice, as well as the voices of all those who dare oppose the city’s broad gun-control agenda.”
Last month, a federal judge blocked the city from enforcing the ordinance.
The city’s decision to repeal follows similar action by San Francisco in September, when Mayor London Breed moved to negate a City Council-backed resolution that called for an investigation of ties between San Francisco contractors and vendors and the NRA. The resolution also controversially declared the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization”.