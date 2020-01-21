



– Lakers superstar LeBron James came to the defense of his son after a fan threw some kind of debris at Bronny during a Sierra Canyon High School basketball game Monday night in Massachusetts.

Sierra Canyon High was playing in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield Monday night when a fan was caught on video throwing something which struck Bronny, forcing the game to be temporarily stopped, CBS Sports reported.

The fan in question was not identified or removed, according to ESPN. It’s also unclear what was thrown. An officer allegedly attempted to find the fan in question, but was unable to, ESPN reports.

James was in attendance watching his son play at the time. He then took to Twitter to respond to a video of the incident.

“Hating has no age limit!” LeBron wrote.

LeBron again later posted to Instagram to defend his son.

“Know I got your back and front throughout it all!” he wrote. “I’d die for you and your siblings. Never waver no matter what disrespect, hate, envy, jealousy, etc comes your way! Only push forward and continue to be the great kid/young man/person you are! Love you kid!!”

The Lakers later played the Boston Celtics at TD Garden Monday night.

“It’s just disrespectful, and it was a little kid too,” James told reporters following Monday’s blowout loss to the Celtics. “I don’t know how old that little kid was, so I don’t know if he learned that on his own, or if he learned it at home. Whatever the case may be, it’s disrespectful. I wonder how old that kid is, if he is the age around Bronny’s age or Bryce’s age. I’d like to see him try that while they’re paying attention.”