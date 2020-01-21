LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), along with volunteers, were set to begin this year’s homeless count Tuesday night.
According to local leaders, the count is essential to understand how large the homeless crisis has become and is required for federal funding.
RELATED: Crews Begin Final Cleanup Phase Of Sepulveda Basin Homeless Encampments
Volunteers are set to canvas more than 80 cities and 200 communities across Los Angeles County between Tuesday and Thursday.
They planned on focusing on the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, before expanding to West L.A., Southeast L.A., and the South Bay on Wednesday and Antelope Valley, Metro L.A., and South L.A. on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order calling for $1.4 billion in funding to address California’s homeless problem.
RELATED: Councilman Proposes Turning Closing Hospital Into Housing For Homeless
“Gov. Newsom has been a champion on this issue throughout his career, and with this executive order he’s making an even bigger investment in confronting the homelessness crisis,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
The number of homeless people in Los Angeles County surged by 12 percent over the last year to nearly 59,000 living on the streets, according to data released this year.